Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in serious Dauphin assaults

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are searching for a trio of suspects accused of seriously assaulting two people Monday morning.

Police were called to a Tim Hortons restaurant on Main Street South just after 5:30 a.m., where they found a 45-year-old Pine Creek First Nation woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Winnipeg in critical condition.

A second victim, a 66-year-old Dauphin man, was found a short distance away, also with serious injuries. He remains in stable condition in hospital.

RCMP have issued warrants for Samuel Flatfoot, 24, and Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, both from Pine Creek, and 37-year-old Fred Parenteau of Dauphin.

Each of the three suspects has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.