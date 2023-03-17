Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bye, Ty: Tyra Banks announces she’s leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 3:19 pm
Tyra Banks in a black dress. View image in full screen
Tyra Banks visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tyra Banks is trading the ballroom for the boardroom.

The American TV personality announced she will be leaving her hosting gig at Dancing with the Stars after three seasons at the competition show’s helm.

Read more: ‘The Last of Us’: All the Alberta locations that got a dramatic makeover

Banks, 49, dropped the bomb to TMZ on Thursday. While leaving a Whole Foods in Santa Monica, Calif., Banks said she will be switching career gears to focus on being an entrepreneur.

“I’m really focused on business,” Banks told TMZ.

She said she wants to focus on her building her brand — an ice cream company called Smize & Dream — and on producing more television, though from behind the scenes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” she said. “From the ballroom to the boardroom!”

When asked directly if she really would be leaving Dancing with the Stars, Banks responded simply, “I think it’s time.”

Read more: Ariel attack: Haters come for ‘The Little Mermaid’ once again

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart,” Banks explained. “My heart, my soul, is into my business. It’s also into producing new TV, which we’re working on.”

She said it would be impossible for her to focus on her entrepreneurship while hosting the competition show.

Click to play video: 'Calgary survivalist seeks redemption on ‘Naked and Afraid’'
Calgary survivalist seeks redemption on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Banks took over Dancing with the Stars hosting duties in 2020 after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews left the show. Bergeron, 67, had been hosting the dance program since its inception in 2005. Andrews signed on in 2014.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen injured in attack in Florida

Banks has appeared in a large swath of popular television series over the years. She created the immensely popular competition show America’s Next Top Model, which premiered in 2003. She has also hosted The Tyra Banks Show and one season of America’s Got Talent. 

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is likely to air on Disney+ in mid-to-late September.

More on Entertainment
Dancing with the STarsTyra BanksDancing With the Stars hostTyra Banks Dancing With the StarsDancing with the Stars updateSmize & DreamTyra Banks brandTyra Banks hostTyra Banks ice creamTyra Banks leaving Dancing with the Starstyra banks retiringTyra Banks update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers