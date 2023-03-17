Kawartha Conservation issues caution as milder weather leads to increased flows in watershed

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rainfall Friday and expected milder temperatures have prompted Kawartha Conservation to issue a watershed conditions statement for water safety.

The conservation authority says a low-pressure weather system will bring significant precipitation over the next two days. Temperatures between 7 C to 10 C were expected on Friday. Milder temperatures are expected to continue next week.

Kawartha Conservation says the results could lead to increased runoff within its jurisdiction, which includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

Widespread flooding is not anticipated, however, water levels and flows in watercourses across the Kawartha Conservation watershed jurisdiction remain higher than normal for this time of year.

“A considerable snowpack still exists in the Kawartha watershed,” the authority stated. “This snowpack combined with warmer temperatures will cause increased runoff from precipitation and snow melt.”

Kawartha Conservation says the increased runoff could make watercourses dangerous. Residents are advised to keep a safe distance from all streams, rivers and water structures such as bridges, culverts and dams. They are also reminded that ice conditions, particularly in areas of moving water, may be unsafe due to the warming temperatures.