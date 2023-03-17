Menu

Environment

Kawartha Conservation issues caution as milder weather leads to increased flows in watershed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:59 pm
Water levels throughout the Kawartha Conservation watershed are expected to rise due to rain and milder temperatures this week and next. View image in full screen
Water levels throughout the Kawartha Conservation watershed are expected to rise due to rain and milder temperatures this week and next. Global News Peterborough file
Heavy rainfall Friday and expected milder temperatures have prompted Kawartha Conservation to issue a watershed conditions statement for water safety.

The conservation authority says a low-pressure weather system will bring significant precipitation over the next two days. Temperatures between 7 C to 10 C were expected on Friday. Milder temperatures are expected to continue next week.

Read more: La Niña’s kept things cooler this winter. But what happens when that cooling effect vanishes?

Kawartha Conservation says the results could lead to increased runoff within its jurisdiction, which includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023'
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023

Widespread flooding is not anticipated, however, water levels and flows in watercourses across the Kawartha Conservation watershed jurisdiction remain higher than normal for this time of year.

“A considerable snowpack still exists in the Kawartha watershed,” the authority stated. “This snowpack combined with warmer temperatures will cause increased runoff from precipitation and snow melt.”

Kawartha Conservation says the increased runoff could make watercourses dangerous. Residents are advised to keep a safe distance from all streams, rivers and water structures such as bridges, culverts and dams. They are also reminded that ice conditions, particularly in areas of moving water, may be unsafe due to the warming temperatures.

FloodingCity of Kawartha LakesWater SafetySpring MeltFlood WarningHigh Waterspring floodKawartha Conservationflood potentialwatershed conditions statement
