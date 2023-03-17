Hamilton police charge 3rd person tied to February break-in that seriously injured witness

Police have arrested another suspect connected with an early February attempted break-in at a car wash in the city’s east end that seriously injured a bystander.
A 55-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in the Feb. 5 incident which involved a large truck driving into the Ezee Clean Car Wash at Highway 8 and Green Road in Stoney Creek.
“During the incident, the suspects intentionally hit a witness with a pickup truck causing the man to be seriously injured,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.
Officers were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. where they encountered the man who had been struck.
Two other men were arrested in mid-February.
A 28-year-old faces eight charges including attempted murder, break and enter and arson, while a 45-year-old faces three charges tied to the break-and-enter.
The latest suspect arrested is facing six charges in all, including three counts of break and enter, arson, and a pair of theft over $5,000 offences.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that a fourth individual is believed to have been involved.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
