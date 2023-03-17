Menu

Crime

Hamilton police charge 3rd person tied to February break-in that seriously injured witness

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:40 pm
Hamilton police have charged three men in an attempted break and enter on Feb. 5 at a car wash in the city’s east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have charged three men in an attempted break and enter on Feb. 5 at a car wash in the city’s east end. Global News
Police have arrested another suspect connected with an early February attempted break-in at a car wash in the city’s east end that seriously injured a bystander.

A 55-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in the Feb. 5 incident which involved a large truck driving into the Ezee Clean Car Wash at Highway 8 and Green Road in Stoney Creek.

Read more: Hamilton men charged in Stoney Creek break-and-enter that seriously injured witness

“During the incident, the suspects intentionally hit a witness with a pickup truck causing the man to be seriously injured,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. where they encountered the man who had been struck.

Two other men were arrested in mid-February.

A 28-year-old faces eight charges including attempted murder, break and enter and arson, while a 45-year-old faces three charges tied to the break-and-enter.

The latest suspect arrested is facing six charges in all, including three counts of break and enter, arson, and a pair of theft over $5,000 offences.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that a fourth individual is believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

