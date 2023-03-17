Saint John, N.B. police arrest 6th suspect in Justin Breau homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John, N.B., have arrested a sixth person in connection with the homicide of 39-year-old Justin David Breau.

On Friday, the Saint John Police Force said officers arrested Evan Louis Tobias, 28, after executing a search warrant at a residence in the city’s north end that morning.

Tobias was wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with Breau’s death. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The latest arrest comes seven months after Breau was killed.

Officers responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street in Saint John on Aug. 17, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Police said three masked men wearing dark clothing had forced their way inside the apartment, where Breau was stabbed. The suspects then fled on foot toward Garden Street.

Five other suspects had been previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder:

Sarah Jean Belzil, 36, who turned herself in on Feb. 23 after a warrant was issued for her arrest;

Travis Earl Boudreau, 32, arrested on Jan. 26;

Dustin Trey Walker-Hammond, 24, arrested on Jan. 25;

Donald Robert Walker, 50, arrested on Jan. 25;

Charles William Shatford, 47, arrested on Jan. 24.

According to media reports, Breau was charged in 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of Mark Shatford, but he was later acquitted.