Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 17

YXE Underground tours Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and meteorologist Peter Quinlan with his spring outlook.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

YXE Underground tours Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Creating joy for kids is the mission of the child life zone at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Creator and host of the YXE Underground Eric Anderson recently took a tour inside the hospital for his latest podcast.

He joins Chantal Wagner to introduce us to this special space in our province.

4:09 YXE Underground tours Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Spring forecast outlook with meteorologist Peter Quinlan

Consistent temperatures in the positives could still be a few weeks away.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan looks ahead to what he expects in the coming weeks as spring arrives on March 20.

He also looks back on moisture and temperature figures from the meteorological winter that ended at the end of February.

3:38 Spring forecast outlook with meteorologist Peter Quinlan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 17

Pot of gold forecast — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, March 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.