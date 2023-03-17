Menu

Crime

Montreal police say 3 people found dead in apartment, person in custody

Premier François Legault issued a statement offering his condolences to the families of the three victims, adding that he was following the situation closely.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'New Montreal police chief attends crime prevention summit hosted by minority communities'
New Montreal police chief attends crime prevention summit hosted by minority communities
A person is in custody after three people were found dead Friday morning in an apartment in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough, police say.

Authorities were called to the scene near the intersection of Belanger and Viau Streets sometime after 9 a.m. where they found the three victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they arrested a suspect nearby and the incident is being investigated as a triple homicide.

11
The scene of the triple-homicide is pictured near the intersection of Viau and Belanger Streets in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Friday, March 17, 2023. View image in gallery mode
The scene of the triple-homicide is pictured near the intersection of Viau and Belanger Streets in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Friday, March 17, 2023. Global News/Dan Spector
11
A Montreal police officer is pictured at the scene near the intersection of Viau and Belanger Streets in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Friday, March 17, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A Montreal police officer is pictured at the scene near the intersection of Viau and Belanger Streets in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Friday, March 17, 2023. Global News/Dan Spector

Premier François Legault issued a statement offering his condolences to the families of the victims, adding that he was following the situation closely.

A large perimeter has been set up at the scene for the investigation. Police couldn’t yet provide any further details.

More to come.

HomicideStabbingMontreal PoliceSPVMMontreal crimeMontreal murdersRosemontRosemont–La Petite-PatrieBodiesViauBelanger

