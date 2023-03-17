Montreal police say 3 people found dead in apartment, person in custody

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A person is in custody after three people were found dead Friday morning in an apartment in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough, police say.

Authorities were called to the scene near the intersection of Belanger and Viau Streets sometime after 9 a.m. where they found the three victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they arrested a suspect nearby and the incident is being investigated as a triple homicide.

1 1 View image in gallery mode The scene of the triple-homicide is pictured near the intersection of Viau and Belanger Streets in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Friday, March 17, 2023. Global News/Dan Spector

1 1 View image in gallery mode A Montreal police officer is pictured at the scene near the intersection of Viau and Belanger Streets in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Friday, March 17, 2023. Global News/Dan Spector

Premier François Legault issued a statement offering his condolences to the families of the victims, adding that he was following the situation closely.

Story continues below advertisement

Trois vies ont été arrachées ce matin à Rosemont. C’est terrible. Mes pensées accompagnent les familles et les proches des victimes touchées par ce drame. Nous suivons la situation de près. — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 17, 2023

A large perimeter has been set up at the scene for the investigation. Police couldn’t yet provide any further details.

More to come.