Montreal police say 3 people found dead in apartment, person in custody

A person is in custody after three people were found dead Friday morning in an apartment in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough, police say.
Authorities were called to the scene near the intersection of Belanger and Viau Streets sometime after 9 a.m. where they found the three victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say they arrested a suspect nearby and the incident is being investigated as a triple homicide.
Premier François Legault issued a statement offering his condolences to the families of the victims, adding that he was following the situation closely.
A large perimeter has been set up at the scene for the investigation. Police couldn’t yet provide any further details.
More to come.
