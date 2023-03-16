Menu

Headline link
Fire

Structure fire in South Burnaby leaves one dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 9:58 pm
Police tape at the scene of a fatal structure fire in Burnaby on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of a fatal structure fire in Burnaby on Thursday. Global News
A fire in South Burnaby Thursday morning has left one person dead.

In an email, Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said crews were called to a structure fire near Southridge Drive and Byrnpark Drive.

Mounties located a deceased person at the scene, he said. Police have not released any details about the victim.

“Burnaby RCMP arson investigators and other plainclothes units are currently leading the investigation,” Kalanj added.

Police have not specified what type of structure caught fire.

A large portion of a wooded area at the scene was behind police tape Thursday evening.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

