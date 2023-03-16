Structure fire in South Burnaby leaves one dead

A fire in South Burnaby Thursday morning has left one person dead.
In an email, Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said crews were called to a structure fire near Southridge Drive and Byrnpark Drive.
Mounties located a deceased person at the scene, he said. Police have not released any details about the victim.
“Burnaby RCMP arson investigators and other plainclothes units are currently leading the investigation,” Kalanj added.
Police have not specified what type of structure caught fire.
A large portion of a wooded area at the scene was behind police tape Thursday evening.
Trending Now
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
West End Vancouver apartment fire claims a life
Comments