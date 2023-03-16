Menu

Crime

2 charged in ‘porch pirate’ investigation in Ontario: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 7:02 pm
Police say two people have been charged in connection with a porch pirate investigation. View image in full screen
Police say two people have been charged in connection with a porch pirate investigation. South Simcoe Police / handout
Two people are facing several charges in connection with a ‘porch pirate’ investigation in central Ontario, police say.

South Simcoe Police said officers launched an investigation this month, which resulted in a stolen vehicle being recovered and the seizure of approximately $90,000 worth of jewelry and other personal belongings.

According to police, the jewelry and personal belongings were allegedly being shipped and mailed.

Read more: Investigation leads Guelph police to alleged porch pirates

“Property has been recovered for victims spanning 16 different cities and towns across Central Ontario with more still to be identified,” police said in a news release.

“The crime spree consisted of thefts from residential properties and hotels in addition to complex identity theft and fraud occurrences.”

According to police, officers executed search warrants at a hotel room in Hamilton, and a vehicle was seized in Innisfil.

Officers said a “large quantity” of stolen jewelry, clothing, watches, bank cards, government issue documents and personal mail were allegedly seized.

“Police also seized 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 18 grams of suspected fentanyl,” officers said.

Police said 25-year-old Lily Goguen of no fixed address and 32-year-old Brian Murray from Barrie have been charged with several offences including theft, fraud, possession of stolen property and possession of drugs.

