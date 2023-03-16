Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets forward Sam Gagner out for season due to hip injury

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 5:57 pm
Winnipeg Jets forward Sam Gagner is done for the regular season and the playoffs, if the team gets that far.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness revealed Thursday morning that Gagner will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.

“Sam Gagner had some hip issues over the last little while,” said Bowness, “and he’s elected to have some surgery. So, he’s out.”

The 33-year-old hadn’t played a game since Feb. 28.

“The hips have been bothering him,” Bowness said. “So he had an operation on one the other day, and I think he’s going to have another one in two weeks once that one settles down.”

Gagner recorded eight goals with six assists in 48 games in his first campaign with the club. He appeared in his 1,000th career NHL game earlier this season.

Gagner was playing on a one-year contract worth $750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueSam Gagnerhip surgeryhip injury
