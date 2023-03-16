Collingwood OPP arrest 3, seize weapons and drugs during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Collingwood and Blue Mountain Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals in relation to weapons and drugs after a traffic stop led to more than expected.

On March 15, police pulled over a suspicious vehicle for a traffic violation on Hurontario Street in Collingwood.

Police say other traffic violations committed by the passengers were then identified, and it was determined that there were arrest warrants for them.

As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized a number of drugs and prohibited weapons.

Police have laid 17 charges in connection to this investigation.

The suspects, a woman aged 33 and two men aged 45 and 52, are all from Blue Mountain and are facing charges ranging from possession of a Schedule 1 substance, unauthorized possession of a weapon and obstructing police.