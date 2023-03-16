Saskatchewan First Act passes final reading

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan First Act has officially passed its third and final reading inside the Saskatchewan legislature.

Bill 88, also known as the Saskatchewan First Act, aims to assert provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province. The act is now on its way to the Lieutenant Governor for royal assent.

The result, however, has been met with mixed emotions.

Multiple Indigenous leaders and members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Metis Nation Saskatchewan were in attendance at the legislature Thursday to express their disapproval of Bill 88.

“Our assembly was clear and unanimous on rejecting the Sask. First Act because it infringes upon our section 35 rights as Metis people in this province,” said Michelle LeClair, vice-president of Metis Saskatchewan.

The FSIN said it would take legal action to oppose the act as they feel it infringes on inherent treaty rights.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the bill is centered on protecting the provinces’ ability to grow.

“This bill is not a division between that relationship and protecting treaty rights, this is a bill that is protecting our opportunity in this province from federal infringement,” Moe said.

According to the province, after discussions with First Nations and Métis people and organizations, amendments were introduced by Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre to specifically state that nothing in the Act abrogates or derogates from Aboriginal and treaty rights.

“Treaty rights are already enshrined and protected in all provincial legislation, as well as Section 35 of the federal Constitution Act,1982,” Eyre said. “However, I welcome the amendments from the member from Athabasca which provide even further clarity and certainty about our government’s respect for treaty rights.”

The Sask. NDP have also raised concerns about the impact the bill may have on Indigenous communities.

“The Sask. Party didn’t even have the respect to consult Indigenous communities when they were drafting this legislation, and it shows,” said First Nations and Métis Relations Critic Betty Nippi-Albright. “This is a government with zero regard for treaty rights and zero interest in hearing the concerns or ideas of Indigenous communities.”

