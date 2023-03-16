More police officers being added for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service will be making sure those who are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day are on their best behaviour.

Spokesperson Scott Tracey said in an email to CJOY that extra resources will be deployed on Friday and again on Saturday if required.

He says members of the public are being encouraged to be respectful of each other.

There have been street closures in the downtown in the past coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

But Tracey says the city has no plans to close any roads this time around.

He says those who want to report any noise complaints can contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 0 or the city’s bylaw department at 519-837-2529.