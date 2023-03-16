Barrie man facing pornography charges in online investigation involving child in U.S.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Barrie, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges in connection to a Barrie police online investigation involving a child located in the United States.

On Wednesday, March 8, the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a local man after a seven-month investigation.

Police say the 50-year-old now faces charges of luring a child and making child pornography.

The child exploration unit said the accused used the online social media websites Fortnite and TikTok to communicate with the 11-year-old victim living in the U.S.

“The accused exploited the victim and engaged in an explicit chat,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The male was held for bail and later released on recognizance with several conditions and a future court date.

Tips on how to stay safe on social media are available on the Barrie Police website.