Barrie man facing pornography charges in online investigation involving child in U.S.

A Barrie, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges in connection to a Barrie police online investigation involving a child located in the United States.
On Wednesday, March 8, the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a local man after a seven-month investigation.
Police say the 50-year-old now faces charges of luring a child and making child pornography.
The child exploration unit said the accused used the online social media websites Fortnite and TikTok to communicate with the 11-year-old victim living in the U.S.
“The accused exploited the victim and engaged in an explicit chat,” police said in a statement.
The male was held for bail and later released on recognizance with several conditions and a future court date.
Tips on how to stay safe on social media are available on the Barrie Police website.
