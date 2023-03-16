Menu

Crime

Barrie man facing pornography charges in online investigation involving child in U.S.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 3:47 pm
Top view of black keyboard and handcuffs - cyber crime concept. View image in full screen
Top view of black keyboard and handcuffs - cyber crime concept. File / Global News
A Barrie, Ont., man is facing child pornography charges in connection to a Barrie police online investigation involving a child located in the United States.

On Wednesday, March 8, the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a local man after a seven-month investigation.

Police say the 50-year-old now faces charges of luring a child and making child pornography.

Read more: RVH auxiliary nears $2.5M halfway point for NICU expansion fundraiser

The child exploration unit said the accused used the online social media websites Fortnite and TikTok to communicate with the 11-year-old victim living in the U.S.

“The accused exploited the victim and engaged in an explicit chat,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The male was held for bail and later released on recognizance with several conditions and a future court date.

Tips on how to stay safe on social media are available on the Barrie Police website.

Click to play video: 'Protecting children online'
Protecting children online
Child PornographyBarrieBarrie PoliceTikTokChild PornOnline SafetyInternet Child Exploitation UnitpornographyFortniteKids OnlineBarrie Police servinceBarrie Child PornBarrrie Pornographychild lurirng
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

