Health

Estevan, Sask. to see more addictions treatment beds

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 12:00 pm
Saskatchewan Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Everett Hindley says more addictions treatment beds are coming to Estevan. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Everett Hindley says more addictions treatment beds are coming to Estevan. Global News/ Derek Putz
More addictions supports are coming to Estevan by the end of March.

The government of Saskatchewan announced that 14 spaces are being added to St. Joseph’s Addiction Recovery Centre.

“Addictions have a devastating impact on individuals, their families, and our communities,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley.

“Our government is committed to increasing access to treatment and recovery services so that people across the province who are suffering from addictions can get the help that they need.”

The 14 post-treatment beds are planned to be operational by the end of March, with the ministry saying they’ll be available to residents across the province.

“St. Joseph’s has been providing excellent care to Saskatchewan residents, and we are pleased that this expansion will allow them to enhance that effort,” Hindley said.

The recovery centre has 32 inpatient treatment spaces, four pre-treatment spaces and six post-treatment spaces.

The province says it plans on adding a minimum of another 150 addictions treatment spaces across Saskatchewan, adding that it currently funds 475 pre-treatment, detoxification, treatment and post-treatment beds.

Saskatchewan NewsMental HealthGovernment of SaskatchewanAddictionsTreatmentEstevanEverett Hindley
