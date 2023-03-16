Menu

Canada

Police seek footage in Amherstview, Ont. bank robbery investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 9:40 am
Police in Amherstview say this man attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.
Police in Amherstview say this man attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon. OPP
Lennox & Addington County OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect of a recent bank robbery in Amherstview, Ont.

They’re hoping anyone with photo or video footage of the incident to upload the content online.

The OPP have released security images of the suspect, as well as photos of a vehicle they believe to be associated with the robbery.

According to police, the four-door sedan, believed to be a Nissan or Toyota, was seen in the Amherstview area between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., on March 13.

Police tell Global News the man entered the bank, demanded cash and fled on foot, adding that there is now a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

According to police, the person of interest is described as male, approximately five feet eight to five feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 180 pounds and wearing all black. He was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Speers Boulevard.

It is believed the person of interest then entered the driver’s side of a white sedan before leaving the area.

PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationBank RobberyPublicAmherstviewFootage.
