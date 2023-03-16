Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Empire reports $125.7M net earnings as it rebounds from Sobeys cyberattack

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 8:26 am
Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Interest rate holds steady for first time in a year'
Money Matters: Interest rate holds steady for first time in a year
Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq breaks down the latest money matters, including the Bank of Canada's decision to pause the key lending rate. Plus, she discusses the big takeaways from Canada's grocery CEOs appearing before lawmakers and what it could mean for your food bill.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Empire Company Ltd. says its net earnings hit $125.7 million in its latest quarter as its Sobeys supermarket chain rebounded from a November cyberattack.

The grocery store operator says the results for its third quarter compared with $203.4 million in net earnings during the same period the year before.

The company’s earnings for the period ended Feb. 4 amounted to 49 cents per share, down from 77 cents per share in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Read more: Sobeys data breach serves as wake up call for industry: expert

Its adjusted net earnings totalled $164.8 million, down from $203.4 million a year earlier.

The grocery chain operator says the cyberattack that shut down its pharmacy services and hampered self-checkout machines, gift card use and the redemption of loyalty points resulted in a $15 million hit to its earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

It adds that the incident temporarily reduced sales and hindered the effectiveness of its operations, especially when rolling out promotions and using management tools.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Some Sobeys, Safeway customers concerned over possible cyber attack'
Some Sobeys, Safeway customers concerned over possible cyber attack
Empire COmpanyEmpire profitSobeys profitSobeys revenueEmpire cyberattackSobeys cyberattackSobeys security
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers