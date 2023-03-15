Menu

Canada

Beloved Vancouver Chinatown restaurant closing doors after reported 30% rent hike

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Christa Dao Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 8:22 pm
A Vancouver Chinatown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of April due to a rent increase. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Chinatown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of April due to a rent increase. Global News
A Vancouver Chinatown restaurant, Kent’s Kitchen, that’s been around for more than four decades will be serving its final meal next month.

The go-to-spot for hot-and-ready food has been serving large portions for its customers at a pocket-friendly price, but it will no longer be possible with a reported 30-per cent increase in rent, according to the Vancouver Chinatown Merchants’ Association.

“It’s really tough when one of us leaves because of that fabric… that community… when one of the core members of the community leaves, it makes it so much harder for the rest of us to survive,” said William Liu, Vancouver Chinatown Merchants’ Association’s president, told Global News Wednesday.

“It’s really difficult. All the other businesses are questioning whether it’s even sustainable (to operate here).”

Read more: Iconic eatery in Vancouver’s Chinatown shutters due to labour shortage

A Kent’s Kitchen employee told Global News the restaurant is not interested in speaking but did confirm the establishment will be closing after April 30.

“It’s literally monthly we see businesses closing, old and new. It’s really tough to look into the future right now,” Liu said.

Kent’s Kitchen is a beloved establishment in the downtown Vancouver community, with some customers coming repeatedly over decades.

Read more: Plan to revitalize Vancouver’s Chinatown unanimously approved by council

More on Canada

“This one is so famous for its quality, very good price. Everyone knows when they want to stuff themselves full they need to go to Kent’s,” Katherine Kwan said, a customer.

“We are (sad). A lot of people in Chinatown and in the surrounding neighbourhood need affordable food. Chinatown needs this type of restaurant.

“This place is very busy. If it’s not very profitable and can’t survive, I am worried about the other businesses.”

In February, Ottawa committed nearly $2 million for infrastructure improvements in the neighbourhood.

Last week, council approved a pilot development potential relief program aimed at property tax relief for small businesses. Liu says he’d like to see that expanded program expanded.

“It only applied to 25 out of 300 businesses in Chinatown,” he said.

