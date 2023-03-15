Menu

Crime

Kingston Police still seeking suspects in vicious assault at bus stop

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 8:29 pm
Kingston, Ont., Police still seeking suspects in vicious assault at bus stop
WATCH: Six suspects are still at large nearly one week after a violent six-on-one assault at the Kingston Transit transfer point at the Cataraqui Town Centre and police are asking for the public's help.
Kingston Police are investigating a savage assault that happened at a bus shelter outside the Cataraqui Mall last Friday.

A single person was brutally beaten by six suspects that are still at large.

KIngston Police say they responded to the scene after multiple people who watched the beating called 911.

According to police, the assault occurred at roughly 3:15 pm on Friday, March 10.

A Kingston Police representative says a Kingston Transit driver helped the individual that was the subject of the attack.

“We would like to thank the bus operator from Kingston Transit for assisting in rendering first aid to the victim at the scene,” said Const. Ash Gutheinz.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police seek suspects following violent west end swarming

Police also credit an unidentified bus rider with ending the assault.

“One of the members of the public who was on the bus at this bus transfer station who also was able to get off and disperse the individuals from the original attack,” said Gutheinz.

While the attack is shocking to many in the Kingston community, it isn’t to some transit users.

“The racial slurs and threats coming out of this group of students, they were… I was appalled by the language coming out of these young ladies,” said transit user Andrea Kidd, referring to an incident she witnessed in the past.

More on Crime

Read more: Kingston, Ont. teacher charged with sexual assault, exploitation

According to police, the Friday assault occurred in front of 20 to 30 onlookers.

The suspects in the assault had their faces covered and police, to date, have not been able to identify the six individuals suspected of committing the attack.

Police say some members of the public have come forward with information in relation to the assault and are asking anyone with video or pictures to contact them.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of any of the six suspects is asked to contact Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332, or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

