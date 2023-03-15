Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. teacher charged with sexual assault, exploitation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 9:27 am
The Limestone District School Board says one of its teachers is facing sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges.
The Limestone District School Board says one of its teachers is facing sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges. Limestone District School Board
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Limestone District School Board says one of its teachers has been charged by Kingston police.

According to the school board, Dave Chamberlain, a teacher at LaSalle Secondary School, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police seek suspects following violent west end swarming

The school board says it is co-operating with Kingston police during their investigation.

Chamberlain was removed from the classroom on Feb. 10 immediately after the board became aware of the allegations.

Kingston police have not provided any further details.

Click to play video: 'Kingston’s West African community settles who makes the best jollof rice'
Kingston’s West African community settles who makes the best jollof rice
Schoolsex assaultChargesSexual ExploitationTeacher chargedLaSalle Secondary Schooldave chamberlain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers