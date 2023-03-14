Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police seek suspects following violent west end swarming

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 6:23 pm
Kingston Police are looking to identify six people in connection with a vicious random attack at a west-end bus stop.
Kingston Police are looking to identify six people in connection with a vicious random attack at a west-end bus stop. Kingston Police
Kingston Police say they are attempting to identify six suspects involved in a serious assault, which occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m.According to police, six suspects were involved in an unprovoked attack on a victim, who was standing at the bus transfer station in the area of 945 Gardiners Rd. in Kingston’s west end.

Kingston Police have released these images in an effort to identify six suspects in a violent swarming in the city.
Kingston Police have released these images in an effort to identify six suspects in a violent swarming in the city. Kingston Police
Read more: Most Canadians believe violence increased during COVID-19: poll

Police say that a bystander confronted the attackers, who all fled south on foot across the parking lot. The victim sustained injuries as a result of the assault and was transported to the hospital to be assessed and provided treatment.

Police have released video of the attack and photos of the suspects who were, for the most part, disguised with masks. Investigators are hopeful that they can be identified by the clothing that they were wearing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or the identity of any of the six suspects is asked to contact Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332, or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

