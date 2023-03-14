Kingston, Ont. police seek suspects following violent west end swarming

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police say they are attempting to identify six suspects involved in a serious assault, which occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m.According to police, six suspects were involved in an unprovoked attack on a victim, who was standing at the bus transfer station in the area of 945 Gardiners Rd. in Kingston’s west end.

Kingston Police have released these images in an effort to identify six suspects in a violent swarming in the city. Kingston Police

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that a bystander confronted the attackers, who all fled south on foot across the parking lot. The victim sustained injuries as a result of the assault and was transported to the hospital to be assessed and provided treatment.

Police have released video of the attack and photos of the suspects who were, for the most part, disguised with masks. Investigators are hopeful that they can be identified by the clothing that they were wearing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or the identity of any of the six suspects is asked to contact Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332, or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.