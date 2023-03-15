Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on March 9 at around 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a knife at Wilson Subway Station in the Allen Road and Wilson Avenue area.
Police said a woman was riding on the subway from Vaughan Metropolitan Station when she was approached by the suspect and engaged in a conversation.
Officers said the suspect allegedly became agitated and produced a knife.
According to police, the woman ran from the train at Wilson Subway Station.
“Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith,” police said in a news release.
Officers are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build and a white beard.
Police said he was seen wearing layered clothing including a black hoodie, a dark baseball cap, a black leather jacket and green military style pants.
He was seen carrying a green backpack.
“He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” officers said.
According to police, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
