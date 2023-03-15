Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 6:59 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 9 at around 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a knife at Wilson Subway Station in the Allen Road and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said a woman was riding on the subway from Vaughan Metropolitan Station when she was approached by the suspect and engaged in a conversation.

Officers said the suspect allegedly became agitated and produced a knife.

Read more: Toronto police investigate reports woman wearing hijab threatened with a knife on subway

According to police, the woman ran from the train at Wilson Subway Station.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build and a white beard.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Police said he was seen wearing layered clothing including a black hoodie, a dark baseball cap, a black leather jacket and green military style pants.

Trending Now

He was seen carrying a green backpack.

“He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” officers said.

According to police, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after student chased into Toronto Catholic school'
Police investigating after student chased into Toronto Catholic school
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTTCTPSIslamophobiaassault investigationCrime TorontoTTC ViolenceHate-Motivated Crimehate-motivated offencewilson subway station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers