Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 9 at around 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a knife at Wilson Subway Station in the Allen Road and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said a woman was riding on the subway from Vaughan Metropolitan Station when she was approached by the suspect and engaged in a conversation.

Officers said the suspect allegedly became agitated and produced a knife.

Read more: Toronto police investigate reports woman wearing hijab threatened with a knife on subway

According to police, the woman ran from the train at Wilson Subway Station.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build and a white beard.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Police said he was seen wearing layered clothing including a black hoodie, a dark baseball cap, a black leather jacket and green military style pants.

He was seen carrying a green backpack.

“He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” officers said.

According to police, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.