Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigate reports woman wearing hijab threatened with a knife on subway

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly half of Toronto transit riders feel unsafe riding TTC: Ipsos poll'
Nearly half of Toronto transit riders feel unsafe riding TTC: Ipsos poll
RELATED: A new Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News says people living in Toronto feel unsafe riding public transportation. As Erica Vella reports, the polling shows it has impacted the way that some get around – Mar 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are investigating after an alleged hate-motivated crime was reported on a Toronto subway.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said that, on March 9 around 5 p.m., a man brandishing a knife threatened a woman wearing a hijab.

The NCCM said the incident was reported on a train between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Finch West on Line 1.

“The assailant asked the victim several questions about Muslims and Islam, asked her hypothetical questions about what she would do if someone hit her head and got away with it,” the NCCM said in a statement.

Read more: Toronto police to modify deployment of officers on TTC

The statement also alleged that he said, “you know what we do with people like you,” and pulled a large knife from his backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police told Global News that officers were aware of the incident and investigating it, including through the review of TTC camera footage.

“Our hate vrime unit is also being notified and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” a spokesperson told Global News.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘A Toronto issue’: Ipsos poll shows some TTC riders changing habits after violent incidents

Nadia Hasan, chief operating officer with the NCCM, said the incident was an example of “brazen Islamophobia.”

“This is not the first time we have seen an Islamophobic attack on a Muslim woman who wears a hijab on public transit,” she said.

“There is a problem in this country where spaces that most Canadians take for granted simply aren’t safe for Muslim women and people of colour. The recent spate of attacks on the TTC is alarming. It’s time for change.”

Toronto’s deputy mayor said it was “unacceptable.” She said she had also been in contact with the police about the report.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionIslamophobiaNational Council of Canadian MuslimsTTC ViolenceNCCM
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers