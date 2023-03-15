Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 5 players, including new QB

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed five new players with no CFL experience on Wednesday.

The Bombers added a new mobile quarterback with the signing of American Billy Hall. Defensive tackle O’Bryan Goodson, Canadian defensive back Jordan Veltri, and receivers Manasseh Bailey and Tre Turner also signed new deals with the Bombers.

Hall, 23, played three seasons for the Reinhardt University Eagles where he rushed for over 1,400 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also threw for another 45 TD’s with only 15 interceptions.

He’s just their third quarterback under contract after Zach Collaros and Dru Brown.

Hall will likely compete for their short yardage QB job after last year’s third stringer Dakota Prukop recently signed in the USFL.

Bailey, 24, had stints in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, before spending last season on the Montreal Alouettes practice roster.

Turner, 22, spent time with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 after playing for Virginia Tech.

Goodson, 24, was most recently with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, but was released at the end of their training camp.

Veltri, 24, was an OUA second team all-star with the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks last year.

The Bombers currently have 73 players under contract for the 2023 season. Rookie camp begins on May 10 with main training camp to start four days later.