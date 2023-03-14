Menu

Sports

Bombers expected to make formal announcement Tuesday of 2025 Grey Cup game in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 9:00 am
Winnipeg football fans will be getting some big news Tuesday morning, with representatives of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Canadian Football League, and municipal and provincial officials expected to formally announce that the 2025 Grey Cup game is coming to IG Field.

They’ll be making the announcement from the stadium at 11 a.m.

Read more: Grey Cup coming to Winnipeg in 2025

Although the game, which would be the first championship to be held in Winnipeg in a decade, has yet to be formally announced, 680 CJOB first confirmed it’ll be headed to Winnipeg earlier this month.

The province, which put down millions in a bid to land the game, says the event will generate more than $90 million in economic development.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Winnipeg SportsCFLwinnipegWinnipeg Blue BombersGrey CupBombersWinnipeg FootballIG Field
