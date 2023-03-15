Menu

Canada

Alberta to provide $30 million for upgrades at Red Deer Regional Airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2023 6:00 pm
airplane flying
Global News file
The Alberta government says it is spending $30 million to expand the Red Deer Regional Airport as part of this year’s budget.

The province says the money is to go toward making it a new national transportation logistics hub in central Alberta.

The funding is building on a $7.5-million grant for the airport to repair and upgrade its runway.

Budget funding is also to support road construction and civil works, including water sanitation, stormworks and fibre optics for a nearby township road.

The province says the expansion is to create additional emergency access to the airport and the hamlet of Springbrook, which would enhance the safety of local residents.

Planning is also underway for a new passenger terminal, which would allow for 737 aircraft passenger service.

“The Red Deer Regional Airport is situated along one of the busiest transportation hubs in the province,” Jim Wood, mayor of Red Deer County, said in the province’s news release Wednesday.

“This expansion will provide huge economic benefits to central Alberta.”

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said airports play a critical role in strengthening and diversifying Alberta’s economy.

Trending Now

“(Airports expand) access to markets, as we don’t have direct access to tidewater,” he said in Wednesday’s news release.

“This investment will allow additional aviation cargo and logistics services, which will not only provide new travel options and get more products to market, but also create jobs and help attract new investment to central Alberta.”

Alberta GovernmentRed Deeralberta budget 2023Devin DreeshenRed Deer Regional Airportalbert politicsalberta airport
© 2023 The Canadian Press

