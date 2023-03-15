‘She was a loving girl’: Family of Oshawa double stabbing victim seeks answers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than four days since the stabbing death of Katie Kainz, and her family is still coming to grips with what happened.

Her older brother Tyler Dasti was visiting his parents when he realized what happened.

“I walked up her driveway and I saw her face, and I just knew right away something bad had happened to her,” Dasti said through tears.

His sister, 26-year-old Katie Kainz, had been one of two victims stabbed in Oshawa on Sunday morning.

Kainz died of her injuries, while the other victim is still in hospital in stable condition.

For loved ones, they are in disbelief that anyone would do this to her.

“I don’t know why anyone would do what they did,” he said. “She was a loving girl, she was very artistic and caring.”

“My parents just want answers, I want answers and no one is saying anything,” he said.

The alleged suspect has since been identified by police as 36-year-old Adam Odette of Oshawa.

View image in full screen Police are looking for 37-year-old Adam Odette following a double stabbing, leaving one person dead. Durham Regional Police

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest. Friends and family have been trying to get answers to why this happened since Sunday morning.

Dasti says his sister has been one to give back, even going to college for drug addiction counselling, because she wanted to help people.

“She volunteered at soup kitchens. She let strangers into her home to sleep on the couch, she did the craziest things to help people and never thought about herself,” he said.

Something friends echoed. Support for Kainz was immediate when it was apparent she died from her injuries.

For April Sutton, a long-time friend from high school, the news of Kainz’ death hit hard.

“We got the text saying she passed. And that’s just when it hit me and how surreal this was,” she said.

Sutton says it was difficult for her to think she would pass away, saying she was expecting her to pull through.

“Katie is a fighter, there was nothing that could break her down,” she said.

“At the time I said, ‘Katie is going to come from this, and make an Instagram post about how strong she is.'”

Dozens of tributes have been posted online from friends. Sutton met her in highschool where they live, in Port Perry.

She says Katie brought life to any room she walked into.

“Katie was one of those girls, always bubbly, always outgoing,” said Sutton. “She always found a way to make a joke or smile.”

Police say at the time they were called to an apartment unit for an armed person call. But that’s where the confusion lies for family.

Her brother Dasti says she didn’t live in the unit and was only there helping a friend.

“She was with a young girl she was friends with. All I know is she had given birth a month ago,” Dasti said.

“She had post-partum and she had issues.”

Police have called it an isolated incident, but loved ones say it doesn’t make sense and are asking for more answers.

“Losing Katie, especially the way we have, with this guy walking the streets fine — I think that’s what really got us,” Sutton said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the victim’s family, along with a fundraising event at Harley G’s a local clothing store on April 1st.

Dasti says what his family wants is for people to remember who she was.

“My father doesn’t want a funeral, he just wants people to come and share at least one memory with him,” he said.

Police are asking anyone who can help with finding the suspect to come forward.