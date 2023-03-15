ASIRT investigating after RCMP shoots person in mental health distress near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a person in mental health distress in Wheatland County east of Calgary on Feb. 12.

In a release on Wednesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Calgary Police Service officers received a call from the person’s family member saying they threatened suicide before leaving a vehicle at 1:56 p.m.

The person (referred to as “AP” in the release) was located travelling east from Calgary on Highway 564 by police helicopter. Officers said AP was travelling at “very excessive speeds” and crossing over into oncoming traffic, causing other motorists to evade.

CPS officers then contacted the RCMP, who deployed a spike belt which brought AP’s car to a stop.

AP then got out of the car and allegedly ran at an RCMP officer with “an item” in their hand, which ASIRT said was a pocket knife. They allegedly yelled threats at the officer while the officer retreated from them.

When AP attempted to enter an RCMP vehicle, the officer fired a taser but failed to stop them. The person then ran at the officer with the knife still in their hand, which caused the officer to shoot at AP.

AP fell to the ground and dropped the knife. ASIRT said the interaction was captured by police helicopter video and recording equipment from the RCMP officer’s vehicle.

AP was treated at the scene and then transported to hospital, where they are still receiving treatment, ASIRT said.

No additional information will be released, ASIRT said.