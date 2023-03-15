Waterloo police make an arrest in theft of engagement rings

See more sharing options

One man is in custody after an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police into the theft of engagement rings.

It began on Sunday around 11:55 a.m. when officers were called to a jewelry store inside the Cambridge Centre mall about a report of an engagement ring being stolen.

Later that day at around 1:30 p.m., officers went to another jewelry store inside Conestoga Mall where someone stole an engagement ring there.

Investigators determined that the same person was involved in both thefts. They say in both instances, the thief fled in an awaiting vehicle.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man from Cambridge on Wednesday.

He is facing a number of charges including theft, driving while under suspension and breach of probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.