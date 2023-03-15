Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Waterloo police make an arrest in theft of engagement rings

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 1:46 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
One man is in custody after an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police into the theft of engagement rings.

It began on Sunday around 11:55 a.m. when officers were called to a jewelry store inside the Cambridge Centre mall about a report of an engagement ring being stolen.

Later that day at around 1:30 p.m., officers went to another jewelry store inside Conestoga Mall where someone stole an engagement ring there.

Investigators determined that the same person was involved in both thefts. They say in both instances, the thief fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Read more: Police hope to return stolen items to people in Kitchener and Waterloo

The investigation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man from Cambridge on Wednesday.

He is facing a number of charges including theft, driving while under suspension and breach of probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TheftKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooCambridgeEngagement Ringjewelry storeConestoga MallCambridge Centre
