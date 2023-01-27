Police hope to return stolen items to people in Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have recovered a host of items which were stolen from vehicles in several neighbourhoods in Kitchener and Waterloo and are looking to return them to their owners.

According to a release, the property was taken from the vehicles between Nov. 27, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, in and around Deer Ridge, Doon, Doon South, Idlewood, Pioneer Park and Kiwanis Park.

Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incidents and he is facing more than two dozen charges including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

They searched a home on Machado Street in Kitchener on Jan. 3 after they made the arrest.

They released several photos of items which were stolen from those areas before Jan. 3 and are asking anyone who may have lost items to step forward and claim their property.

“There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property,” the release noted.