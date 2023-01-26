Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding wanted woman, say she is likely in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 3:35 pm
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in locating Alexandra McIntee. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in locating Alexandra McIntee. Waterloo regional police

Waterloo regional police have asked for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.

They said a warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Alexandra McIntee, who is currently wanted for failure to comply with judicial release order.

Police did not provide any further details in connection with the investigation.

They believe that McIntee is somewhere in Kitchener and are asking for the public’s help in tracking her down.

They are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.

