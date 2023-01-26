Menu

Crime

29 guns, thousands of rounds of ammo seized from home in Wellesley, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:50 am
Officers did a search of the entire home, which netted a total haul of 17 long guns, 12 handguns, 14,500 rounds of ammunition and multiple prohibited devices. View image in full screen
Officers did a search of the entire home, which netted a total haul of 17 long guns, 12 handguns, 14,500 rounds of ammunition and multiple prohibited devices. Waterloo Regional Police

A total of 29 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized while a home in Wellesley was searched by officers last week, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say officers were initially called for service at a home on Ferris Drive on Jan. 17 but once they got there, they spotted all sorts of prohibited devices and weapons lying around.

That was when police applied for a search warrant to seize the devices.

They then did a search of the entire home, which netted a total haul of 17 long guns, 12 handguns,  14,500 rounds of ammunition and multiple prohibited devices, police say.

Trending Now

A 52-year-old man from Wellesley is facing numerous weapon-related charges as a result of the incident.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWellesley NewsWellesley crimeFerris Drive WellesleyWellesley gunsWellesley weapons
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

