29 guns, thousands of rounds of ammo seized from home in Wellesley, Ont.

A total of 29 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized while a home in Wellesley was searched by officers last week, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say officers were initially called for service at a home on Ferris Drive on Jan. 17 but once they got there, they spotted all sorts of prohibited devices and weapons lying around.

That was when police applied for a search warrant to seize the devices.

They then did a search of the entire home, which netted a total haul of 17 long guns, 12 handguns, 14,500 rounds of ammunition and multiple prohibited devices, police say.

A 52-year-old man from Wellesley is facing numerous weapon-related charges as a result of the incident.

