Efforts to divert Okanagan youth from life of crime get financial boost

Efforts to divert Okanagan youth from a life of crime are getting a financial boost.

In an early morning press conference Wednesday, parliamentary secretary to the minister of public safety Pam Damoff announced the B.C. Interior would be getting $6.9 million under the Building Safer Communities Fund to provide supports to at-risk youth.

Of that money, Kelowna will be receiving $2 million, Kamloops $2 million, Vernon $953,000, Penticton just over $1 million and Salmon Arm $828,000.

“This funding will tackle the root causes of gun crime and we are taking a targeted approach with our partners with us here today and I thank them for being here,” Damoff said.

“I have no doubt we’ll be doing the good work that is needed for these young people.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said the $2-million investment in his city will be dispersed over four years and will boost a local youth gang prevention and reduction strategy that is currently under development. The regional program plans to engage youth through the Central Okanagan public school system, with help from the RCMP and the City of Kelowna. Specifics were not available.

“The program seeks to interrupt the pathway that can lead high-risk vulnerable youth toward gun and gang involvement,” Dyas said.

“The focus on engagement in youth and young adults coincides with our community safety plan’s purpose to address the risk … factors underlying crime, vulnerability, and harm in Kelowna. We spend a great deal of time and energy on law enforcement and other downstream effects to address violence and crime in our community. Those things are important of course but we also must also turn our attention to long-term preventative efforts.”

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming explained that social programming and education generally fall under the purview of the provincial government but the financial boost to municipalities from the federal government allows for some programs that will lead to ties between communities.

“It’s getting to kids in that 12-to-18 age group before they move into these systems that really cause grief in the long term,” Cumming said.

“So what this does is provides us to partner with existing activities and enhance activities that are already semi-underway in our communities.”