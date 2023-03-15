Abbotsford, B.C. man arrested, charged for carrying firearm in ER waiting room

A man was arrested Monday night at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital for having a firearm in the waiting room.
Police officers were called at 11:05 p.m. to the emergency room after someone in the waiting room told hospital security they saw a man drop a round of ammunition on the floor.
Hospital security then called the police and officers took the man into custody without incident, police said.
They then searched the man and found a firearm.
Jonathan MacDonald, 50, of Abbotsford, B.C., has now been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and possession contrary to order.
Police said he remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
