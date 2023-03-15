Menu

Crime

Abbotsford, B.C. man arrested, charged for carrying firearm in ER waiting room

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 6:19 pm
A man was arrested Monday night at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital for having a firearm in the waiting room.

Police officers were called at 11:05 p.m. to the emergency room after someone in the waiting room told hospital security they saw a man drop a round of ammunition on the floor.

Read more: Man shot and killed inside Abbotsford, B.C. drug lab: police

Hospital security then called the police and officers took the man into custody without incident, police said.

They then searched the man and found a firearm.

Jonathan MacDonald, 50, of Abbotsford, B.C., has now been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and possession contrary to order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

