Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after man found shot at Toronto motel

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found shot at a motel in Toronto’s east end earlier this month and later died of his injuries, police say.
Toronto police said officers responded to a medical call at around 1 a.m. on March 6 at the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, east of McCowan Road.
Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Walters of no fixed address was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on March 12, marking Toronto’s 10th homicide of 2023.
Police announced on Wednesday that they made an arrest in connection with the case.
On Tuesday, 35-year-old Jahmaal Frederick-Dywer of no fixed address was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
