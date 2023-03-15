Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after man found shot at Toronto motel

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found shot at a motel in Toronto’s east end earlier this month and later died of his injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a medical call at around 1 a.m. on March 6 at the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, east of McCowan Road.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Walters of no fixed address was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on March 12, marking Toronto’s 10th homicide of 2023.

Police announced on Wednesday that they made an arrest in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Jahmaal Frederick-Dywer of no fixed address was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.