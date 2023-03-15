Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after man found shot at Toronto motel

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 10:24 am
Police tape is seen at the Roycroft Motel. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen at the Roycroft Motel. Global News
A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found shot at a motel in Toronto’s east end earlier this month and later died of his injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a medical call at around 1 a.m. on March 6 at the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, east of McCowan Road.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Walters of no fixed address was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Read more: Man dies of injuries after motel shooting in Toronto

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on March 12, marking Toronto’s 10th homicide of 2023.

Police announced on Wednesday that they made an arrest in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Jahmaal Frederick-Dywer of no fixed address was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Shawn Walters, 39, died from his injuries. View image in full screen
Shawn Walters, 39, died from his injuries. TPS
