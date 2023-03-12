Man dies of injuries after motel shooting in Toronto

See more sharing options

Homicide detectives are taking over a shooting investigation in Toronto after the victim died of his injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston and McCowan roads at around 1 a.m. on March 6 for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Roycroft Motel located at 3137 Kingston Road.

The man, who died on Sunday, was identified as 39-year-old Shawn Walters of no fixed address.

Police have asked anyone with information or who had contact with the victim, between Saturday, March 4 and March 6 to contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).