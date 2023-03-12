Menu

Crime

Man dies of injuries after motel shooting in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 3:58 pm
Police say Shawn Walters, 39, has died from his injuries. View image in full screen
Police say Shawn Walters, 39, has died from his injuries. TPS
Homicide detectives are taking over a shooting investigation in Toronto after the victim died of his injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston and McCowan roads at around 1 a.m. on March 6 for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Roycroft Motel located at 3137 Kingston Road.

Read more: Police investigating after person shot at Toronto motel

The man, who died on Sunday, was identified as 39-year-old Shawn Walters of no fixed address.

Police have asked anyone with information or who had contact with the victim, between Saturday, March 4 and March 6 to contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

