Manitoba’s Stefanson drops again in premiers’ approval polling

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has seen her approval rating slip slightly since late last year, according to the newest polling results from the Angus Reid Institute.

Stefanson, who is up for re-election in October, lost one point in popularity among respondents in the researchers’ March poll — dropping from 26 to 25 per cent.

That drop ensures she stays at the bottom of the pack among provincial leaders — although this time she’s in a tie for last with New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs.

That 25 per cent rating is actually an increase over Stefanson’s low of 21 per cent in early 2022, and three points higher than her numbers in September of last year.

The Angus Reid Institute’s polling was conducted before and after last week’s provincial budget announcement, which carried a number of consumer-friendly measures, including tax cuts.

Only four per cent of Manitobans in the most recent poll said they “strongly approve” of Stefanson’s work as premier, while 11 per cent “strongly disapprove.” Most respondents were in the middle, with a total of 40 per cent of those polled in either the “moderately approve” or “moderately disapprove” category.

At the head of the pack is Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, who saw his approval rating rocket from 47 per cent last December to 62 per cent in March.

Furey is closely followed by Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, who jumped to 60 per cent in the latest polling, and Prince Edward Island’s Dennis King at 58 per cent.