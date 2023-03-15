Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Kyle Chrisley arrested: Son of Todd Chrisley charged with aggravated assault

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 10:27 am
Kyle Chrisley's mugshot. View image in full screen
Kyle Chrisley after his arrest by the Smyrna, Tenn. Police Department on charges for aggravated assault on March 13, 2023. Chrisley was later released on US$3,000 bail. Rutherford County Adult Detention Center via Getty Images
Kyle Chrisley, the son of former real estate tycoon and reality TV star Todd Chrisley, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Chrisley, 32, was arrested by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee on Monday, as per a public citation.

Smyrna police told People magazine that Chrisley was arrested after an alleged “physical altercation” with his supervisor at Penske Truck Rental, where Chrisley is employed. Police allege Chrisley wielded a “fixed blade” during the assault.

He has since been released from Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on US$3,000 bail.

Chrisley has not made a public statement about the arrest, nor have his lawyers.

Chrisley’s arrest comes only two months after his father Todd, 54, began serving a 12-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

His stepmother Julie Chrisley, 50, is serving a seven-year sentence on similar charges.

The couple were accused of engaging in a years-long conspiracy with their accountant to defraud multiple Atlanta-area banks and hide their wealth from tax authorities, all while flaunting their lavish lifestyle on their reality show Chrisley Knows Best. 

Chrisley Knows Best View image in full screen
File – Julie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley from ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’. USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After serving their collective 19-year sentence, Todd and Julie must both serve an additional 16 months probation.

The Chrisleys have three children together: Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, and son Grayson, 16. Kyle is Todd’s son from a previous marriage, though Todd and Julie have full custody of Todd’s 10-year-old daughter. Grayson was hospitalized in November after he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on interstate highway, according to Nashville police.

Kyle Chrisley is set to appear in court on March 20.

With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie

todd chrisleychrisley knows bestjulie chrisleychrisley familytodd chrisley updateChrisley family membersChrisley family updateKyle ChrisleyKyle Chrisley aggravated assaultKyle Chrisley arrestKyle Chrisley assaultKyle Chrisley updateWho is Kyle Chrisley?Who is Todd Chrisley?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

