Kyle Chrisley arrested: Son of Todd Chrisley charged with aggravated assault

Kyle Chrisley, the son of former real estate tycoon and reality TV star Todd Chrisley, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Chrisley, 32, was arrested by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee on Monday, as per a public citation.

Smyrna police told People magazine that Chrisley was arrested after an alleged “physical altercation” with his supervisor at Penske Truck Rental, where Chrisley is employed. Police allege Chrisley wielded a “fixed blade” during the assault.

He has since been released from Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on US$3,000 bail.

Chrisley has not made a public statement about the arrest, nor have his lawyers.

Chrisley’s arrest comes only two months after his father Todd, 54, began serving a 12-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

His stepmother Julie Chrisley, 50, is serving a seven-year sentence on similar charges.

The couple were accused of engaging in a years-long conspiracy with their accountant to defraud multiple Atlanta-area banks and hide their wealth from tax authorities, all while flaunting their lavish lifestyle on their reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

View image in full screen File – Julie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley from ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’. USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After serving their collective 19-year sentence, Todd and Julie must both serve an additional 16 months probation.

The Chrisleys have three children together: Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, and son Grayson, 16. Kyle is Todd’s son from a previous marriage, though Todd and Julie have full custody of Todd’s 10-year-old daughter. Grayson was hospitalized in November after he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on interstate highway, according to Nashville police.

Kyle Chrisley is set to appear in court on March 20.

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie