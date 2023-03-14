Lindsay Lohan pregnant with her 1st child

Send this page to someone via email

Lindsay Lohan has big news to share — she’s going to be a mom.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, Lohan, 36, shared an image of a baby’s onesie with the words “Coming soon…”

Her message was simple: “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan tagged her husband Bader Shammas in the post. She reportedly married Shammas, a financier who lives in Dubai, in July 2022.

In a statement to TMZ, Lohan said she and Shammas “are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021, though little is known about the notoriously private couple.

The Falling for Christmas star shared three photos of her and her then-fiancé with the caption, “My love. My life. My family. My future.” In every photo, Lohan is wearing an engagement ring.

Lohan, who began acting as a child in movies like The Parent Trap, has had a roller-coaster career of highs and lows. She was relentlessly followed by paparazzi in the late 2000s and early 2010s and had numerous, well-documented legal troubles, including arrests for drunk driving, reckless driving and shoplifting.

Lohan starred in several early 2000s cult classic films such as Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

It seems Lohan’s newest part to play, however, will be off-screen — and motherhood may be her most challenging role yet.