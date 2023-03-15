2 taken to hospital after fire at downtown Toronto highrise

Toronto Fire Services says two people were rescued from a downtown Toronto highrise on Wednesday morning following a fire.
Firefighters said they were called to a residential building on Jarvis Street, near Wellesley Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Officials said the two people rescued from a 10th-floor unit were then taken to hospital with some injuries due to possible smoke inhalation.
In a later update, they said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
The roads in the area were closed due to the fire.
More on Canada
- Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone, causes crash. What we know
- Flair aircraft seizures came after months of missed payments and defaults, lessor says
- How a Canadian dairy plant became a symbol of defiance for Ukrainian farmers
- Michelin to expand facilities in N.S. with $300M investment, Trudeau offers support
Comments