Fire

2 taken to hospital after fire at downtown Toronto highrise

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 8:31 am
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Toronto Fire Services says two people were rescued from a downtown Toronto highrise on Wednesday morning following a fire.

Firefighters said they were called to a residential building on Jarvis Street, near Wellesley Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials said the two people rescued from a 10th-floor unit were then taken to hospital with some injuries due to possible smoke inhalation.

In a later update, they said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The roads in the area were closed due to the fire.

