2 taken to hospital after fire at downtown Toronto highrise

Toronto Fire Services says two people were rescued from a downtown Toronto highrise on Wednesday morning following a fire.

Firefighters said they were called to a residential building on Jarvis Street, near Wellesley Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials said the two people rescued from a 10th-floor unit were then taken to hospital with some injuries due to possible smoke inhalation.

In a later update, they said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The roads in the area were closed due to the fire.

TFS crews remain on scene at a 2-alarm residential highrise fire on Jarvis St. (@ Wellesley St) – 2 occupants were rescued from a 10th floor unit, transferred to care of TEMS and transported to hospital. ^dv #Toronto — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) March 15, 2023