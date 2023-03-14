Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman dead after fire breaks out at downtown home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 6:25 am
Fire truck at a fatal fire on Dundonald Street in Toronto on March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire truck at a fatal fire on Dundonald Street in Toronto on March 14, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Fire Services says one person is dead after a fire broke out at a multi-level home in the downtown area.

Emergency crews were called to Dundonald Street, near Church and Wellesley streets, at around 3:27 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire.

Fire officials said there were other people inside the home when the fire was still active. However, officials said the fire has been knocked down.

Read more: Man seriously injured in Toronto house fire: officials

Paramedics said an elderly woman was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

Trending Now

Some people have been evacuated from the home, fire officials said.

The origin, cause and circumstances of the fire has not yet been released.

Advertisement
More on Canada
FireToronto FireToronto fire servicestoronto house fireFire Torontodundonald streetdundonald street firetoronto fatal house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers