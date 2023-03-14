Woman dead after fire breaks out at downtown home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says one person is dead after a fire broke out at a multi-level home in the downtown area.

Emergency crews were called to Dundonald Street, near Church and Wellesley streets, at around 3:27 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire.

Fire officials said there were other people inside the home when the fire was still active. However, officials said the fire has been knocked down.

Paramedics said an elderly woman was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

Some people have been evacuated from the home, fire officials said.

The origin, cause and circumstances of the fire has not yet been released.