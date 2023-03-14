Menu

Traffic

Male pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 8:58 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said they responded to reports a pedestrian was struck in the area of Islington and Irwin avenues just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken an adult male patient to a trauma centre with serious injuries. It was not immediately clear if the pedestrian’s condition was life-threatening.

Islington Avenue was closed at Irwin Avenue northbound following the collision.

Toronto PoliceTPSPedestrian StruckToronto ParamedicsToronto trafficIslington AvenueToronto pedestrianIrwin Avenue
