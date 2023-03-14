Male pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck in Toronto

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said they responded to reports a pedestrian was struck in the area of Islington and Irwin avenues just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken an adult male patient to a trauma centre with serious injuries. It was not immediately clear if the pedestrian’s condition was life-threatening.
Islington Avenue was closed at Irwin Avenue northbound following the collision.
