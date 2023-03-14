Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

One person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Sunny Meadow Boulevard area.
Officers said a vehicle struck a female pedestrian.
Peel paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
