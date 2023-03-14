Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 5:46 pm
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019.
One person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Sunny Meadow Boulevard area.

Read more: Driver charged after truck wheel flies off along Highway 404 in Toronto: OPP

Officers said a vehicle struck a female pedestrian.

Peel paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

