Kitchener, Ont. knife incident at basketball game results in youth being charged

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a youth in connection with what was being called a weapons incident outside a school in Kitchener, Ont.

Officers went to the school in the Victoria Street South, Park Street area on March 7.

Investigators say three youths were playing on the outdoor basketball court when they were approached by a group of older youths around 5:40 p.m.

They say one person in the group uttered a racial slur towards one of the younger youths, and a knife was brandished.

No one was injured in the incident but police were able to locate two of the older male youths involved.

Story continues below advertisement

One was issued a formal caution on Friday, while the other was charged on Sunday with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to damage property.

Investigators say there are no other charges being laid against anyone else at this time.