Canada

Ottawa councillor denounces police wearing ‘thin blue line’ symbol on hockey jerseys

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 3:20 pm
An Ottawa Police officer sits in their cruiser on Wellington Street below Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. What was supposed to be a friendly Friday night charity hockey game between the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Fire Service has ended in controversy over the jerseys worn by the force. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police officer sits in their cruiser on Wellington Street below Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. What was supposed to be a friendly Friday night charity hockey game between the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Fire Service has ended in controversy over the jerseys worn by the force. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Ottawa police are facing criticism after officers wore the “thin blue line” symbol at a charity hockey game over the weekend.

Photos from the friendly Friday night game between the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Fire Service have been circulating online, with many commenters panning the choice of jersey.

Police forces across the country have banned members from wearing the controversial symbol while on duty because of its adoption in recent years by groups on the far right.

Read more: ‘Thin Blue Line’ patches not allowed on VPD uniforms, Vancouver Police Board confirms

A spokesperson for the police says the jerseys were provided by the Ottawa Police Association and officers are not allowed to wear it on their uniforms.

Trending Now

The association is defending the use of the symbol, saying they believe it is a way to honour officers who have died on the job.

Story continues below advertisement

But city Coun. Ariel Troster is denouncing the jerseys and says they are creating division at a time when the police service is supposed to be rebuilding trust with the community.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

