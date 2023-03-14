Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after fireworks projected at 3 police stations in Peel Region

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 3:16 pm
Police are searching for 50-year-old Dabara Mann.
Police are searching for 50-year-old Dabara Mann. Peel Regional Police / handout
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police said on Sunday, just after 10 p.m., a man allegedly attended two police divisions in Mississauga and one in Brampton and allegedly projected fireworks at them.

Police are now searching for 50-year-old Darbara Mann of no fixed address.

Read more: $50K reward offered for capture of Toronto murder suspect on Canada’s ‘most wanted’ list

Officers said Mann is wanted for three counts of mischief and one count of flight from police in connection with the alleged incidents.

Police said Mann is believed to be driving a 2017 black, Ford Explorer, with a push bar on the front and a Saskatchewan licence plate 612 MVS.

“Investigators are urging Darbara Mann to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

