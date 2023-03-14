Menu

Crime

BC SPCA warning prospective pet owners after reports of couple selling sick kittens in Surrey

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 2:19 pm
File photo of three rescued kittens from the BC SPCA. View image in full screen
File photo of three rescued kittens from the BC SPCA. BC SPCA
The BC SPCA is warning prospective pet owners in the Surrey area of a man and woman selling kittens that are sick and malnourished.

In a release, the organization says it has received 11 complaints over the last several months, from people who have purchased pets from the two.

In many of the cases, the cats and kittens begin showing symptoms just days after the purchase, and several have even died.

“Often people are told that the animals have been vaccinated when they may not have been,” said BC SPCA Senior Officer of Protection Eileen Drever.

“They are selling kittens and cats of different breeds, including domestic short hair, Russian Blue and Maine Coons, for prices ranging from $250 to $1,200 or more,” she added.

Read more: Suspect sought after yellow lab found with muzzle taped shut

Story continues below advertisement

The SPCA has identified one of the individuals involved, said Drever, and will be recommending charges. The individual’s identity will not be released publicly until charges are approved.

However, they are concerned that the pair may continue to try and sell animals in the meantime, possibly using  multiple accounts on Kijiji and Craigslist.

She is urging people to be wary of anyone who insists on meeting in a parking lot or other public space, and for people to do their homework before adopting.

“No reputable breeder would sell animals this way and it is a huge red flag that something is not right.”

“There are so many adoption options through the SPCA or other rescues groups, or through reputable breeders who provide good care and welfare for their animals.”

BC SPCA Surrey crime Animal Abuse Surrey BC Animal Neglect sick kittens surrey sick skinny kittens surrey animal abuse
