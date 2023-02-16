Suspect sought after yellow lab found with muzzle taped shut

Send this page to someone via email

A yellow Labrador retriever found in Comox with what the B.C. SPCA has called ‘suspicious injuries’ is getting some much-needed love and medical care.

The person who caused her suffering has yet to be found.

“Someone had taped her muzzle shut, leaving cuts right across her face,” Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA said in a press release.

“Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and healed incorrectly. Unfortunately, she will require amputation for her full recovery.”

‘Buttercup’ is also underweight and is being treated for giardia, B.C. SPCA officials said.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through, her personality is as warm and happy as her name,” Wilson said.

She will be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

An investigation into the case has been opened and anyone with information to please contact the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

While Buttercup recovers, she is helping other animals in need as a representative of animals in BC SPCA care in the organization’s Calendar Contest.

The annual contest is underway until Feb. 18 and invites individuals to sign up their pets online contest.

“Buttercup perfectly represents the courage and resilience of the thousands of animals rescued by the SPCA each year,” Wilson said.

“When you donate to this sweet dog’s contest entry you are bringing care to her and other vulnerable animals. If she receives enough votes, Buttercup will win a feature in the 2024 BC SPCA Calendar, representing shelter animals.” Buttercup’s entry will be available for donations until 9 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The 13 animal heroes with the most votes at 10 p.m. PST on Feb. 18 will be featured in the 2024 BC SPCA calendar.