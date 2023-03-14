Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Monday morning carjackings

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is under arrest in connection with a pair of carjacking incidents Monday morning.

Police said the first incident happened around 7:20 a.m., when a man tried to steal a running vehicle in a driveway on Foxwarren Drive.

The victim stopped the suspect, who took off after a physical altercation — only to approach two other victims minutes later, who had a vehicle running in an open garage.

Police said the man threatened the two people with bear spray, then stole the vehicle and fled, crashing into the garage door, which had been in the process of closing.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the stolen vehicle was spotted by police near Artillery Avenue and College Avenue, and followed to a parking lot, where the suspect was arrested.

A 33-year-old man faces two counts of robbery, as well as charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was detained in custody.