Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Monday morning carjackings

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 1:47 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is under arrest in connection with a pair of carjacking incidents Monday morning.

Police said the first incident happened around 7:20 a.m., when a man tried to steal a running vehicle in a driveway on Foxwarren Drive.

The victim stopped the suspect, who took off after a physical altercation — only to approach two other victims minutes later, who had a vehicle running in an open garage.

Police said the man threatened the two people with bear spray, then stole the vehicle and fled, crashing into the garage door, which had been in the process of closing.

Read more: Suspects sought in armed carjacking near Winnipeg airport

Just before 8:30 a.m., the stolen vehicle was spotted by police near Artillery Avenue and College Avenue, and followed to a parking lot, where the suspect was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old man faces two counts of robbery, as well as charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Trending Now

He was detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s carjacking issues'
Winnipeg’s carjacking issues

 

 

More on Crime
CrimeWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceCarjackingcrime in winnipegBear SprayAuto Theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers