Manitoba RCMP say more than $2.5 million in drugs seized in ‘Project Dawgpound’

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve seized more than $2.5 million in drugs following an investigation into what they’re calling a “multi-kilo, multi-commodity trafficker” operating out of Winnipeg.

Details of the investigation, dubbed Project Dawgpound, were announced Tuesday morning.

“Project Dawgpound yielded fantastic results and got a kilo-level trafficker and his network off the streets,” said RCMP organized crime Insp. Grant Stephen, in a release.

“We will continue to enforce against the illegal drug trade and disrupt networks that often lead to or are connected with organized crime in the interest of creating a safer Manitoba and a safer Canada.”

As well as the seized drugs, Mounties say the investigation led to the seizure of 19 guns as well as charges for bribery and breach of trust.

–More to come